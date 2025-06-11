News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'
Middle East News
11-06-2025 | 14:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'
The U.S. embassy in Iraq is preparing for an ordered evacuation due to heightened security risks in the region, an Iraqi security official and a U.S. source said on Wednesday.
Iran's Minister of Defense Aziz Nasirzadeh said earlier in the day that Tehran will strike U.S. bases in the region if nuclear talks and conflict arise with Washington.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The State Department is set to have an ordered departure for (the) U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The intent is to do it through commercial means, but the U.S. military is standing by if help is requested," another U.S. official said.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Embassy
Iraq
Evacuation
Security
Risks
Next
Iran threatens US bases in region if military conflict arises
Sirens in central Israel as army says projectile launched form Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-16
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
World News
2025-05-16
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
0
World News
2025-05-09
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack
World News
2025-05-09
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
US Embassy in Beirut to close on Friday for Eid Al Adha
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
US Embassy in Beirut to close on Friday for Eid Al Adha
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US Embassy in Beirut to close on May 26 for Memorial Day
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US Embassy in Beirut to close on May 26 for Memorial Day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:38
Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026
Middle East News
13:38
Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Strike talk as leverage: What’s driving Israel’s messaging on Iran?
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Strike talk as leverage: What’s driving Israel’s messaging on Iran?
0
Middle East News
12:32
Israel urges Egypt to block Gaza-bound activist convoy
Middle East News
12:32
Israel urges Egypt to block Gaza-bound activist convoy
0
Middle East News
08:13
Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible
Middle East News
08:13
Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida
Lebanon News
03:15
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida
2
Lebanon News
10:49
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:12
Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar
Lebanon News
04:12
Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar
4
Lebanon News
09:17
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
Lebanon News
09:17
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
5
Lebanon News
07:26
Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL
Lebanon News
07:26
Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
7
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More