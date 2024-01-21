News
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-21 | 07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
In a recent development reported by security sources, two members of the Lebanese Hezbollah died in a targeted drone strike conducted by an Israeli aircraft, according to Reuters.
The incident occurred as the members were traveling in a car in southern Lebanon.
According to the security sources, the Israeli drone executed a direct strike on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal outcome for the Hezbollah members.
Lebanon News
Israel
Drone
Strike
Hezbollah
South
Lebanon
