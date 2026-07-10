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Syria says cell behind Damascus bomb attacks IS-affiliated
Middle East News
10-07-2026 | 01:36
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Syria says cell behind Damascus bomb attacks IS-affiliated
A Syrian security official said Thursday that the cell responsible for two bomb blasts during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus this week was affiliated with the Islamic State group.
"Preliminary investigations into the members of the cell involved in the July 7 Damascus bombings have shown that the cell was affiliated with the IS group," Ahmad Dalati, head of interior security for the Damascus region, said on Syrian state television.
AFP
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