US reaffirms support for Lebanon; Rubio to hold call with President Aoun

Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Michael Needham reaffirmed Washington’s support for Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese government, and Lebanon’s state institutions during a phone call.



The officials also stressed the United States' continued commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability.



The call addressed preparations for a potential visit by President Aoun to the White House, with a date expected to be set in July.



Rubio is also expected to hold a phone call with Aoun on Friday, reflecting ongoing high-level communication and coordination between Beirut and Washington.



