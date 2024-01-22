Caretaker Minister of National Defense Maurice Sleem met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, at his office in Yarzeh.



During the meeting, an overview of the general situation in the country was presented, especially the conditions of the military institution and developments on the southern Lebanese borders.



Wronecka affirmed the continuous commitment of the United Nations to assist Lebanon in various areas, particularly in supporting the Lebanese army and strengthening cooperation and coordination between the army units and UNIFIL forces.



She briefed Minister Sleem on the United Nations' efforts to de-escalate tensions.



In turn, Minister Sleem highly appreciated the positions of the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, regarding the conflict in the region and his efforts to de-escalate tensions.



The Minister of National Defense emphasized the international community's obligation to seek an end to the conflict, stop the bloodshed in Gaza, and find a permanent and just solution in the region.