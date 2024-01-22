UN's role in de-escalation: Lebanon's Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights

Lebanon News
2024-01-22 | 08:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN&#39;s role in de-escalation: Lebanon&#39;s Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN's role in de-escalation: Lebanon's Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights

Caretaker Minister of National Defense Maurice Sleem met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, at his office in Yarzeh.

During the meeting, an overview of the general situation in the country was presented, especially the conditions of the military institution and developments on the southern Lebanese borders.

Wronecka affirmed the continuous commitment of the United Nations to assist Lebanon in various areas, particularly in supporting the Lebanese army and strengthening cooperation and coordination between the army units and UNIFIL forces.

She briefed Minister Sleem on the United Nations' efforts to de-escalate tensions.

In turn, Minister Sleem highly appreciated the positions of the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, regarding the conflict in the region and his efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The Minister of National Defense emphasized the international community's obligation to seek an end to the conflict, stop the bloodshed in Gaza, and find a permanent and just solution in the region.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

National Defense

Maurice Sleem

United Nations

Joanna Wronecka

UNIFIL

Lebanese Army

Gaza

António Guterres

LBCI Next
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue
Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-14

From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Undermining competence: Future Movement's response to 'unjust removal of Amal Shaaban'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11

Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach

LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Parliament website subjected to hacking attempt

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More