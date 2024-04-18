News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
Lebanon News
2024-04-18 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
Member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, Ghassan Atallah, clarified: "In the Engineers Syndicate elections, we represented more than 60 percent of the Christian votes."
In an interview on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, he pointed out that "in Lebanon, it is normal for people to change their views," considering that "the Free Patriotic Movement is now returning to its 'natural' role."
Atallah believed that the majority of efforts to assist the Syrian refugees should be carried out through municipalities, adding: "Those who do not want to repatriate the Syrian refugees, will inevitably transfer the 'vacuum' to municipalities."
Therefore, he called for municipal and mukhtars' elections not be prolonged unless there were significant obstacles.
He emphasized that "we all must stand alongside municipalities to organize the Syrian refugee issue, which can easily be handled by municipalities."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Strong Lebanon Bloc
Ghassan Atallah
Syria
Refugees
Municipalities
Elections
Next
MP Bou Assi: Lebanon Starts Pressuring Displaced to Return
General Aoun invited to France for military support meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
0
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Middle East News
2024-04-03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
0
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
Lebanon News
07:48
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
0
Middle East News
07:20
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP
Middle East News
07:20
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP
0
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority
Lebanon News
06:40
Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday
0
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
Lebanon News
06:57
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
0
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
Middle East News
2024-04-15
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
2
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
5
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
Middle East News
11:30
Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah
6
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
Middle East News
09:20
Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
8
Middle East News
00:56
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Middle East News
00:56
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More