Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities

2024-04-18 | 04:16
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities

Member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, Ghassan Atallah, clarified: "In the Engineers Syndicate elections, we represented more than 60 percent of the Christian votes."

In an interview on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, he pointed out that "in Lebanon, it is normal for people to change their views," considering that "the Free Patriotic Movement is now returning to its 'natural' role."

Atallah believed that the majority of efforts to assist the Syrian refugees should be carried out through municipalities, adding: "Those who do not want to repatriate the Syrian refugees, will inevitably transfer the 'vacuum' to municipalities." 
 
Therefore, he called for municipal and mukhtars' elections not be prolonged unless there were significant obstacles.

He emphasized that "we all must stand alongside municipalities to organize the Syrian refugee issue, which can easily be handled by municipalities."
 

