Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

Lebanon News
2024-01-22 | 02:54
High views
Berri&#39;s positive response to National Moderation&#39;s presidential dialogue
2min
Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

After the recent meeting of the National Moderation Bloc with a section of the opposition, the National Moderation proposal was presented, based on holding meetings with parliamentary blocs in the Parliament and working on conducting side dialogues to agree on a presidential candidate or candidates.

President Nabih Berri appeared responsive, confirming to "Moderation," according to "Nidaa Al-Watan," that he would appoint two MPs to participate in the planned meetings in the Parliament, and the names would be determined this week.

On the other hand, discussions are underway with the rest of the blocs to send representatives to the "Mini Dialogue" or meeting, and several vital blocs, including the Lebanese Forces, the opposition, the Democratic Gathering, and Strong Lebanon, have given a positive response.

If the blocs agree, the meeting will be held in the Parliament under the name of consultative meetings. At that point, each team will present its candidates. 

If the nominations are narrowed down to one, two, or three names, Berri affirmed to the National Moderation Bloc his readiness to call for a presidential election session, even at midnight.





