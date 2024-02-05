The Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, received in Ain el-Tineh the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies President, Kate Forbes, and the accompanying delegation.



The meeting occurred in the presence of the President of the Lebanese Red Cross, Antoine Zoghbi, and the Executive Committee member of the Red Cross, Amina Berri Fawaz.



Kate Forbes briefed the Council President on the activities of the Federation in Lebanon and the region.



Berri also welcomed the Ambassador of Bangladesh, Javed Tanveer Khan, on a protocol visit on the occasion of assuming his diplomatic duties as his country's ambassador to Lebanon. During the meeting, they discussed the general situation and bilateral relations between the two countries.



In addition, Berri met with MP Fouad Makhzoumi and discussed the general situation, political developments, and legislative affairs.



Makhzoumi pointed out after the meeting that there is a positive atmosphere, and the Lebanese are beginning to feel hopeful that there is a possibility of breaking out of the negative situation.



He said, "The positive atmosphere we heard from the President's statement, emphasizing the necessity of overcoming the current crisis, is crucial. If the state is not organized, we cannot build reform projects for the benefit of our country."



"In this context, we congratulate the President on the positive atmosphere he created. Everything we heard was positive, and we wish him success," he continued.



Despite all the problems it faced, he believes that the budget is a step in the right direction. He considers that the Lebanese citizen no longer wants just words but demands actions and practical steps to improve the social, health, and economic situation and attract investments.



Makhzoumi said, "Creating a positive atmosphere is required from all of us, especially those involved in public affairs. People have elected us to improve their general conditions, especially social ones."



He pointed out that Speaker Berri has set the tone for the upcoming visit to England this month based on an official invitation with a group of MPs to discuss the financial reforms needed to restore confidence in the country.