Palestinian leadership scales back Beirut ambassador’s role, eyes further changes — the details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A growing rift between the Palestinian Embassy in Beirut and the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah has come into public view. The authority of Palestine's ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, has been scaled back, significantly reducing his responsibilities.



By decree from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who also chairs the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Dabbour’s role as deputy supervisor of Palestinian affairs in Lebanon has been revoked.



His responsibilities are now limited strictly to his diplomatic duties as ambassador, with no further involvement in Palestinian affairs in Lebanon — including those related to factions, committees, security, public services, or humanitarian issues.



Under Abbas’ new directives, the popular committees in the Palestinian camps are now politically, administratively, legally, and financially linked to the PLO’s Department of Refugee Affairs, which has been designated the central authority.



The department is expected to begin restructuring the committees and organizing elections. These committees will handle service, social, and humanitarian matters, while political factions will remain confined to their broader representative role within the national framework.



A senior PLO official in Lebanon confirmed that the changes followed a visit this week by a central Palestinian delegation to review the situation.



According to the official, the delegation uncovered financial and administrative irregularities within the embassy. Dabbour was reportedly among those who opposed the handover of Palestinian weapons to the Lebanese state.



However, the official suggested Dabbour’s position may have been a preemptive move, anticipating Ramallah’s growing dissatisfaction with his performance and the eventual curtailing of his role — or possibly his replacement, though no official decision has been announced.



Ambassador Dabbour confirmed to LBCI that he is abiding by the decision, relieving him of his duties. He noted that a delegation from the financial and diplomatic oversight bodies visited and reviewed all matters but said he did not know whether the decision was based on the committee’s recommendations or other factors.



Dabbour defended his stance on the weapons issue, saying his opposition was based on the need to establish appropriate mechanisms and avoid implementing such a move hastily or without adequate planning.



He also stressed the importance of consultation with other Palestinian factions and of avoiding any confrontation between Palestinians in Lebanon and the Lebanese state or surrounding communities, which could jeopardize the security of both the camps and the country.



Palestinian sources noted that more significant decisions may be issued regarding the Palestinian situation in the coming period.