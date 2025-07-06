With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday criticized the government's inaction over a reported U.S. proposal aimed at ending Israeli occupation and disarming non-state actors in Lebanon, urging the Cabinet to meet immediately and issue an official national response.



“Nearly two weeks have passed since a U.S. proposal surfaced to advance Lebanon’s position—ending Israeli occupation and violations on one side and removing illegal weapons on the other. Yet, with the U.S. envoy arriving tomorrow, the matter has not been discussed in Cabinet, and no formal stance has been taken,” Geagea said in a statement.



“Is the Lebanese state now waiting to hear Hezbollah’s position, or should Hezbollah be awaiting a government decision?” he asked.



Geagea warned that any failure to seize this diplomatic opportunity would carry serious consequences, both for the Lebanese people and in the eyes of history.



He called for an urgent Cabinet meeting to draft a unified national position that would secure an actual Israeli withdrawal and the establishment of a sovereign Lebanese state capable of defending its interests.



“Enough manipulation of Lebanon’s future to serve Iran’s leverage in international negotiations,” Geagea said.