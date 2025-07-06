News
No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
06-07-2025 | 13:10
No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli optimism has faded over the possibility of announcing a prisoner swap deal during Monday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.
This followed Israel’s rejection of Hamas’ proposed amendments to the draft agreement on three key issues: humanitarian aid, U.S. guarantees for a ceasefire, and the deployment of the Israeli military.
However, the negotiating delegation stated that the disagreements remain negotiable, prompting Netanyahu to agree to send a delegation to Doha to continue the talks.
Humanitarian aid has become a contentious issue, not only because Israel refused Hamas’ demand to authorize international organizations to distribute the aid but also within Israel’s security cabinet, where sharp disputes erupted between Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over the matter.
During the meeting, a civil affairs coordinator presented evidence confirming that 99 percent of the aid reaches the population, not Hamas. Smotrich rejected this, as well as the establishment of a so-called “humanitarian city” south of Gaza to distribute aid to civilians.
Netanyahu, however, ordered its immediate creation at the end of the session. According to Israeli officials, this zone would separate Hamas from the civilian population.
The security cabinet also rejected key points that will be discussed in Doha, along with unresolved issues.
These include who will determine the list of ten living hostages included in the deal out of 20 living captives and the criteria for selection. Hamas also demands the release of prominent Palestinian figures among a thousand Palestinian security prisoners, including about 100 serving life sentences, which Israel opposes.
Additionally, Hamas calls for a gradual Israeli military withdrawal to positions set in the previous ceasefire agreement, while the new agreement would allow redeployment according to maps defined by Israel.
Meanwhile, Israel is being urged to approve a withdrawal to the Morag Corridor, maintaining a buffer zone inside Gaza that is 250 meters wider than the original.
Hamas also demands a commitment not to resume fighting after 60 days and to continue negotiations amid vague Israeli positions regarding ending the war as part of the deal.
The agreement did not address what happens after the war or Hamas’ fate. At the security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu stressed that Hamas cannot remain in Gaza, calling for the expulsion of its leadership and an end to the war.
The delegation in Doha remains cautiously optimistic, awaiting the arrival of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to oversee negotiations and the agreement. Attention is also intensifying ahead of the Trump-Netanyahu meeting on Monday, where prisoner swap talks and Iran are expected to dominate the agenda.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Washington
Doha
