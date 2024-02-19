Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza

2024-02-19 | 04:27
Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza
2min
Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza

Advisor to the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, emphasized that the situation in southern Lebanon is contingent on developments in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nicolás Nahas observed that Lebanon is a small part of the game being played in the region, considering that with the fundamental changes happening and yet to happen, Lebanon must protect itself and wait.

Regarding diplomatic envoys to Lebanon, he revealed that they were saying the situation in the south could develop negatively but not necessarily.

Nahas stated, "The envoys agreed that the situation on the border is subject to development, and the implementation of Resolution 1701 requires action from both parties, not just one."

In the same context, an advisor to the caretaker Prime Minister reiterated that Mikati is in constant communication with all internal stakeholders concerned with the southern issue, stating that there is room for us all to move forward together on the same path.
 

LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
