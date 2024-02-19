News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza
Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza
Advisor to the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, emphasized that the situation in southern Lebanon is contingent on developments in the Gaza Strip.
In an interview with the LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nicolás Nahas observed that Lebanon is a small part of the game being played in the region, considering that with the fundamental changes happening and yet to happen, Lebanon must protect itself and wait.
Regarding diplomatic envoys to Lebanon, he revealed that they were saying the situation in the south could develop negatively but not necessarily.
Nahas stated, "The envoys agreed that the situation on the border is subject to development, and the implementation of Resolution 1701 requires action from both parties, not just one."
In the same context, an advisor to the caretaker Prime Minister reiterated that Mikati is in constant communication with all internal stakeholders concerned with the southern issue, stating that there is room for us all to move forward together on the same path.
Lebanon News
Nicolas Nahas
Najib Mikati
South
Lebanon
Gaza
Advisor
Next
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Lebanon commends South Africa's efforts in ICJ case, seeks immediate action to 'halt Gaza genocide'
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Lebanon commends South Africa's efforts in ICJ case, seeks immediate action to 'halt Gaza genocide'
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-14
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Press Highlights
2024-01-14
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-11
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
Press Highlights
2023-12-11
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:28
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
Lebanon News
06:28
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
0
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
0
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
0
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
0
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
5
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
6
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
7
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
8
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More