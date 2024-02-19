News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 04:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, saw that "focusing on the images of destruction that befell Gaza is not a picture of victory, but rather a picture of savagery, a crime against humanity, genocide, and collective extermination, a picture of targeting schools, hospitals, doctors, students, and patients, a picture of violating and killing women and children."
"But in itself, it entails a picture of failure because the enemy did not free a single captive from the hands of the resistance," Raad said.
He said during the commemorative celebration held by Hezbollah for the martyr Hussein Ahmad Aqeel: "Even the two captives who were rescued through a 'Hollywood-style' operation turned out to have paid $2 million for a deal to have such an image and propaganda, but he is more powerless than to release a captive by force from the hands of the resistance."
He explained that "the Israeli enemy penetrates Gaza and its territory, but it does not establish control at all," pointing out that ambushes still await it, bullets are still fired at its forces, and it cannot settle in a land where he invaded, so he invades, destroys, and then withdraws."
Raad said: "We are in a stage where we are approaching the thwarting of the aggression's objectives. We indeed incur losses and sacrifices, but our duty is to bring down the aggression's objectives, which is the meaning of the victory we aspire to."
"When we bring down the enemy's objectives from its aggression, and it returns empty-handed and bankrupt from achieving its goals, this means that we have triumphed over it," he continued.
In addition, he considered that the "Israeli enemy" is almost reaching the end of the road today, and no matter how many opportunities are given to those who nurture his crimes and terrorism, support him, fund him, and conspire with his aggression, this enemy will not achieve a result.
Raad pointed out that the "Israeli enemy" is preparing to enter Rafah, and even if it enters, it will return empty-handed, and it has not and will not achieve the goal of its aggression.
Lebanon News
Mohammad Raad
Resistance
Gaza
War
Israel
Enemy
Lebanon
Next
Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-17
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
Press Highlights
2024-02-17
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:28
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
Lebanon News
06:28
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza
Lebanon News
04:27
Nahas to LBCI: Situation in the south is contingent upon developments in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
0
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
0
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
5
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
6
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
7
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
8
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More