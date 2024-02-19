MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, saw that "focusing on the images of destruction that befell Gaza is not a picture of victory, but rather a picture of savagery, a crime against humanity, genocide, and collective extermination, a picture of targeting schools, hospitals, doctors, students, and patients, a picture of violating and killing women and children."



"But in itself, it entails a picture of failure because the enemy did not free a single captive from the hands of the resistance," Raad said.



He said during the commemorative celebration held by Hezbollah for the martyr Hussein Ahmad Aqeel: "Even the two captives who were rescued through a 'Hollywood-style' operation turned out to have paid $2 million for a deal to have such an image and propaganda, but he is more powerless than to release a captive by force from the hands of the resistance."



He explained that "the Israeli enemy penetrates Gaza and its territory, but it does not establish control at all," pointing out that ambushes still await it, bullets are still fired at its forces, and it cannot settle in a land where he invaded, so he invades, destroys, and then withdraws."



Raad said: "We are in a stage where we are approaching the thwarting of the aggression's objectives. We indeed incur losses and sacrifices, but our duty is to bring down the aggression's objectives, which is the meaning of the victory we aspire to."



"When we bring down the enemy's objectives from its aggression, and it returns empty-handed and bankrupt from achieving its goals, this means that we have triumphed over it," he continued.



In addition, he considered that the "Israeli enemy" is almost reaching the end of the road today, and no matter how many opportunities are given to those who nurture his crimes and terrorism, support him, fund him, and conspire with his aggression, this enemy will not achieve a result.



Raad pointed out that the "Israeli enemy" is preparing to enter Rafah, and even if it enters, it will return empty-handed, and it has not and will not achieve the goal of its aggression.