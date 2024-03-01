Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, considers that "the enemy threatens and intimidates, but finds itself in a dilemma, and what we see in Gaza is pressure to impose conditions on the resistance."



During an honoring ceremony held by Hezbollah, Fadlallah emphasized that steadfastness, resilience, and endurance achieve the desired results.



He believes that "the price we pay today for the Israeli aggression will in the future lead to establishing equations that protect the south and Lebanon, restoring stability, security, and tranquility to it."



"We deal with this stage with the highest levels of precision, wisdom, and courage, and the resistance responds appropriately to every attack. No assault on a village, house, area, or civilian passes without the appropriate response," he said.



In addition, Fadlallah pointed out that the "enemy" has so far been unable to achieve in Gaza either the political goal of eliminating the resistance or the military goal of occupying Gaza, killing resistance leaders, and regaining its hostages.



He stressed that there would be no discussion about the situation in the south and Lebanon before the aggression on Gaza stops, and any future discussion related to the south, whether north or south of the Litani River, stems from Lebanese interests, priorities, and will, and that the Lebanese determine it through understanding and consensus on Lebanese interests.



He said, "We will not accept any dictates or conditions whatsoever."