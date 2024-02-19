LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 06:28
High views
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
0min
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence

LBCI sources indicated that an upcoming diplomatic gathering is set to take place on Tuesday.
 
Ambassadors representing the Quintet countries are slated to convene at the Pine Residence.

According to sources, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at four o'clock. 

Lebanon News

Quintet Committee

Ambassadors

Pine Residence

Lebanon

Meeting

