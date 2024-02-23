Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon

2024-02-23 | 04:41
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon
0min
Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon

In a solemn announcement, the Civil Defense-Islamic Health Authority mourned the loss of two paramedics who lost their lives in the line of duty. 

Mohammad Yaacoub Ismail, known as "Abu Yaacoub," hailed from Blida in southern Lebanon, and Hussein Mohammad Khalil, also referred to as "Hussein," from Baraachit.

Lebanon News

Civil Defense

South

Lebanon

Islamic Health Authority

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
