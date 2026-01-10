News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel watches Iran unrest closely, favors covert role as protests grow
News Bulletin Reports
10-01-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel watches Iran unrest closely, favors covert role as protests grow
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel continues to monitor developments in Iran and currently prefers not to intervene, despite its support for the protests amid U.S. threats.
Israeli officials say assessments indicate Tehran is unlikely to attempt to divert attention from domestic unrest by escalating tensions toward Israel. They also expect the protests to succeed and ultimately lead to a change in the regime.
While closely tracking developments, Israel views avoiding miscalculation as its primary concern at this stage. As it continues to link developments on the Iranian and Lebanese fronts, it is intensifying preparations for any potential emergency, even as new intelligence suggests Hezbollah is no longer Iran’s first line of defense.
Monitoring daily developments in Iran has led some Israeli officials to believe a decisive outcome will not occur unless the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps joins the unrest, a process that could take time.
Decision-makers have recommended that any intervention in Iran remain covert, stressing that intelligence agencies and the Mossad have the capability to operate there.
This includes carrying out targeted assassinations against members of the ruling clerical establishment, leaders of the Revolutionary Guards, and officials responsible for suppressing protests and internal security forces.
Officials say such steps would provide a significant boost to protesters. Following at least moral support from U.S. President Donald Trump, the recommendations emphasize that covert actions by Israeli agencies could accelerate the success of the demonstrations.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
United States
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Mossad
Next
Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest
0
World News
14:31
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
World News
14:31
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
0
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Iran FM says US, Israel 'directly intervening' in protests
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Iran FM says US, Israel 'directly intervening' in protests
0
Middle East News
2026-01-08
Iran police officer killed in stabbing during unrest near Tehran
Middle East News
2026-01-08
Iran police officer killed in stabbing during unrest near Tehran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:11
Syria government forces detain 300 Kurds, evacuate 400 fighters from Aleppo: Ministry official to AFP
Middle East News
05:11
Syria government forces detain 300 Kurds, evacuate 400 fighters from Aleppo: Ministry official to AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
06:41
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:05
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
Lebanon News
17:05
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
06:41
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
4
Lebanon News
11:34
France hails Lebanon gas exploration deal in Block 8
Lebanon News
11:34
France hails Lebanon gas exploration deal in Block 8
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel watches Iran unrest closely, favors covert role as protests grow
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel watches Iran unrest closely, favors covert role as protests grow
6
World News
14:31
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
World News
14:31
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
7
Middle East News
05:03
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
Middle East News
05:03
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
8
Middle East News
10:01
Thousands rally in support of Yemen's main separatist group
Middle East News
10:01
Thousands rally in support of Yemen's main separatist group
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More