France hails Lebanon gas exploration deal in Block 8

Lebanon News
10-01-2026 | 11:34
High views
France hails Lebanon gas exploration deal in Block 8
France hails Lebanon gas exploration deal in Block 8

The French Embassy in Lebanon described the signing of a gas exploration agreement in Block 8 of Lebanon’s Exclusive Economic Zone with TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy as “good news” for the country. 

The deal underscores the international community’s commitment to continue exploration activities in cooperation with Lebanese authorities.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

Block 8

TotalEnergies

Eni

QatarEnergy

Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
