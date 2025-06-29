U.S. sanctions on Turkey's defense sector over its purchase of a Russian air defense system are likely to be ended by the year's end, the U.S. envoy to Ankara said Sunday.



Speaking to the Anadolu state news agency, Tom Barrack said U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan would instruct their top diplomats to "figure out the way and end it... My belief is that by the year end, we have the possibility of having a solution."





AFP