Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel

Abdallah Bou Habib, the Foreign Minister in the caretaker government, affirmed that the government is consulting with Hezbollah regarding the prevailing tensions in the south.



Bou Habib told Al Jazeera, "Consultation is binding and does not imply a final decision."



He clarified that international delegates conveyed Israel's threats, but Lebanon's response was the withdrawal from Lebanese territories.



He emphasized that any Israeli attack on Lebanese territory would not be a picnic and would lead to a regional war.



He called for peace on the borders and indicated Lebanon's readiness for war if imposed.



He said, "What matters to Israel is the return of residents to the areas they evacuated in the north."



Bou Habib pointed out that the French presented good ideas that were being studied by the Lebanese side, with a response expected next week.



He called for a comprehensive solution with Israel regarding the border issue.