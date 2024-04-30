News
MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination
Lebanon News
2024-04-30 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination
The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel met on Tuesday with Member of Parliament Brigadier General Ashraf Rifi in his office in Bikfaya.
They discussed the latest developments on both the local and regional levels, including the deteriorating security situation amidst public show of weapons from north to south Lebanon, which undermine the remaining authority of the state.
They agreed to intensify communication and coordination to confront upcoming challenges.
Lebanon News
Gemayel
Rifi
Security
Lebanon
Kataeb
Related Articles
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
2024-04-09
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
2024-04-09
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
2024-03-17
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
2023-09-25
Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative
Press Highlights
2023-09-25
Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
2023-07-27
Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger
World News
2023-07-27
Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger
Videos
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
00:11
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
Middle East News
00:11
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
