MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel met on Tuesday with Member of Parliament Brigadier General Ashraf Rifi in his office in Bikfaya.

They discussed the latest developments on both the local and regional levels, including the deteriorating security situation amidst public show of weapons from north to south Lebanon, which undermine the remaining authority of the state.

They agreed to intensify communication and coordination to confront upcoming challenges.