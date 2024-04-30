MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination

Lebanon News
2024-04-30 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel met on Tuesday with Member of Parliament Brigadier General Ashraf Rifi in his office in Bikfaya. 
 
They discussed the latest developments on both the local and regional levels, including the deteriorating security situation amidst public show of weapons from north to south Lebanon, which undermine the remaining authority of the state.
 
They agreed to intensify communication and coordination to confront upcoming challenges.
 

Lebanon News

Gemayel

Rifi

Security

Lebanon

Kataeb

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24

Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-25

Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More