Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that the "Ramadan Understanding" will be in Gaza, indicating that negotiations related to the Lebanese front will occur during Ramadan.



Mikati affirmed in a televised interview that Lebanon does not initiate aggression and that Israel must cease its violations. He stated that if the Gaza war stops, the southern front will calm down unless Israel continues its aggression.



Mikati pointed out that the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, presented a proposal during his recent visit, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is studying it, with a response to follow.



He said, "I am working with Speaker Berri to achieve stability, and I believe he consults with Hezbollah. I will consult with the party when we have a written paper regarding Hochstein's proposal."



He added, "Hochstein's proposal is a mechanism to implement Resolution 1701, and we will respond to it after studying it." He noted, "Hochstein presented verbal ideas, and there is no written paper regarding the Lebanese front."



Mikati continued, "I am hopeful about what we are going through. We have faced many previous experiences, especially regarding maritime demarcation. We managed to overcome many issues and achieve results."



Moreover, Mikati emphasized that everyone is working to calm the southern front of Lebanon and move towards long-term stability and that the proposals of the US mediator Amos Hochstein are under discussion.



He considered that "electing a new president is necessary for Lebanon, and everyone must work to preserve the country and maintain the state."



He revealed that "there will be communication with Hochstein within 48 hours by Berri or himself to discuss the latest developments regarding the proposal related to the southern front," explaining that "Hochstein puts forward ideas that can be agreed upon, and there are gaps that will be discussed."



Furthermore, he said, "We seek to strengthen the army's presence in the south and support it in all aspects, especially financially," noting that "no officer or soldier in the army fails to report to his position in the south."



He added, "We will safeguard, strengthen, and empower the army to perform its duties in the south fully, and we have confidence in that under this leadership."



He continued, "I do not think the Minister of Defense doubts the army; he knows the dedication and diligence of the military institution."



Regarding the presidential file, Mikati considered that "what the National Moderation Bloc is doing is breaking the political deadlock, and everyone wants a way out for the presidency," noting that "there are between 20 and 25 MPs in parliament who cannot vote for a specific candidate."



He emphasized that Lebanon does not have a president who poses a challenge to any party. He said, "As it appears now, the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, does not have full consensus."