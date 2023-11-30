Lebanese Kataeb Party leader, MP Samy Gemayel, confirmed that Thursday's meeting with the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian was positive, explaining that "our goal is the interest of Lebanon and telling the truth to the people."



He considered that "the problem is not with the opposition but with Hezbollah, which insists on its candidate and rejects any talk about another name. The source of obstruction has become clear."



Gemayel called on Hezbollah and its allies to rise above the logic of imposition, emphasizing that there is no choice but to consensus candidates who enjoy the trust and support of all parties.



He emphasized the need for a unified national and military institution in implementing Resolution 1701 and consolidating the state's sovereignty over all Lebanese territories.



He underscored the importance of not destabilizing the army's leadership during this critical period.



He stated, "We cannot appoint a new army commander, and we call for postponing the dismissal of the army commander in this decisive period."



He added, "The structural change that will happen in the region will be profound, and Lebanon is at the heart of the storm. We urgently need unity to face the upcoming phase, critical decisions, and major settlements. There should be no settlement in the region at the expense of the Lebanese state, as we have paid the price for the breakdown in the south and the failure to impose the state's sovereignty."



Gemayel called for the implementation of Resolution 1701 and international decisions. He stated that there is no state in Lebanon today, as Hezbollah acts as the state.