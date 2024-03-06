Lebanon participated in the exceptional meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Lebanon was represented by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Hani Chemaitelly, accompanied by Lebanon's Consul General in Jeddah, Walid Minkara.



The delegation affirmed "Lebanon's adherence to the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the necessity of obliging Israel to implement it."



A decision was issued by the meeting regarding the situation in Palestine, which included a paragraph condemning the continuous Israeli attacks on Lebanon and expressing support for its legitimate right to reclaim the territories still occupied by Israel.



The paragraph also includes the necessity of its withdrawal beyond its internationally recognized borders, in addition to stopping its violation of sovereignty and intensifying pressure to deter Israeli intentions to launch a wide-scale war against it.