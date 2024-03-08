Towards political progress: Beirut Dialogue Forum advocates for electoral transparency

2024-03-08 | 04:13
Towards political progress: Beirut Dialogue Forum advocates for electoral transparency
Towards political progress: Beirut Dialogue Forum advocates for electoral transparency

The Beirut Dialogue Forum held its regular meeting chaired by Deputy Fouad Makhzoumi.

Economic expert Toufic Kaspar attended the meeting to discuss the situations in Lebanon and the region and social issues that concern Beirut and its residents.

In a statement, the attendees called on the government to be open to economic opinions to address crises, away from views that do not prioritize citizens' interests and rely on exhausting citizens with taxes to generate revenue.

The forum commended the civil society institutions in Beirut for their solidarity and unity in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, as a dedication to social solidarity, making the sacred month an opportunity to reaffirm the unity of the Beirut community on the principles of goodness and virtue.

They affirmed support for domestic and international efforts to expedite presidential elections and called for municipal elections.

The participants discussed the rapidly evolving developments on the Palestinian issue and its implications for the Lebanese situation and the Lebanese borders.

 They emphasized the demand to implement the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their state through the Arab Peace Initiative, which was adopted at the Beirut Summit in 2002 and is based on the two-state solution and land for peace. 

The forum emphasized its keenness on the stability and security of Lebanon and the necessity of keeping it out of conflicts through the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in all its aspects and deploying the Lebanese army on the southern borders in cooperation with UNIFIL forces.

