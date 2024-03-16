Ukraine drones target Russia's Syzran oil refinery, reports governor

World News
2024-03-16 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine drones target Russia&#39;s Syzran oil refinery, reports governor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine drones target Russia's Syzran oil refinery, reports governor

The governor of Russia's Samara region said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones had struck two oil refineries belonging to state-owned oil giant Rosneft in the region, causing no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.

Russia is voting through Sunday in three-day presidential elections, with President Vladimir Putin on Friday accusing Ukraine of attempting to sabotage the polls he is certain to win.

The Volga river region's Syzran refinery was on fire but an attack on the Novokubyshev refinery was thwarted, Governor Dmitry Azarov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

He said workers at both plants had been evacuated and there were no casualties.

Unverified footage published online showed what appeared to be a major fire at the Syzran refinery, with emergency services working at the scene.

Ukraine has in recent weeks heavily targeted Russia's oil infrastructure, striking refineries throughout European Russia.

The governor of the frontier province of Belgorod, under near-constant attack in recent months, said five people, including a child, had been injured in a drone strike on a car travelling near the Ukrainian border.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Drones

Oil

Refineries

Rosneft

LBCI Next
Two killed in strikes targeting Russian region of Belgorod near border with Ukraine
Israel's dual goals: Qatar talks on prisoner deal and delaying war's end
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:43

Ukrainian drones have hit 12 Russian oil refineries

LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

Ukraine attacks Russia's refineries for second night in a row

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles

LBCI
World News
2024-02-25

Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:55

Russian emigres in Armenia stand in line to vote against Putin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:15

Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

LBCI
World News
08:43

Ukrainian drones have hit 12 Russian oil refineries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Germany's Scholz: Rafah assault would make regional peace 'very difficult'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More