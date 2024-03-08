Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun

Lebanon News
2024-03-08 | 04:47
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun

On Friday, Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the Al-Mashaa neighborhood located in the town of Majdal Zoun. 

The strikes specifically targeted several residential homes in the south.

LBCI Next
Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Towards political progress: Beirut Dialogue Forum advocates for electoral transparency
LBCI Previous

