Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

Lebanon News
2024-04-05 | 07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
0min
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

The Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassem Mawlawi, has issued a directive calling upon municipal electoral bodies in the districts of Mount Lebanon to conduct municipal elections.
 
The directive entailed determining the specific number of members for each municipal council.

Additionally, the directive called for electing mukhtars and optional councils, specifying the number of mukhtars and members within the districts of Mount Lebanon and the elections to be done on May 12, 2024.

Lebanon News

Municipal Elections

Bassam Mawlawi

Interior Minister

Mukhtar

Lebanon

Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
