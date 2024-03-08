In the latest assessment by Mercer's Quality of Living data, Beirut occupies the 208th position, highlighting the city's challenges in providing a high quality of life for international employees.



This ranking underscores the importance of addressing the region's humanitarian efforts and reconstruction initiatives.



Across the Middle East, cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract expatriates with their modern infrastructure and diverse communities. Dubai secured the 79th position and Abu Dhabi the 84th.



In contrast, several European cities stand out for their living standards. Vienna, Austria, leads the pack, followed by Zurich, Switzerland, and Auckland, New Zealand.



However, Eastern European cities such as Prague, Budapest, and Warsaw have encountered difficulties in recent years, affecting their residents' well-being.



As economic factors play a significant role in shaping the quality of life, individuals worldwide are reevaluating their priorities, emphasizing work-life balance and the suitability of their living environments, particularly concerning their families.