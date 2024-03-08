Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023

Lebanon News
2024-03-08 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer&#39;s Quality of Living City ranking 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023

In the latest assessment by Mercer's Quality of Living data, Beirut occupies the 208th position, highlighting the city's challenges in providing a high quality of life for international employees.

This ranking underscores the importance of addressing the region's humanitarian efforts and reconstruction initiatives.

Across the Middle East, cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract expatriates with their modern infrastructure and diverse communities. Dubai secured the 79th position and Abu Dhabi the 84th.

In contrast, several European cities stand out for their living standards. Vienna, Austria, leads the pack, followed by Zurich, Switzerland, and Auckland, New Zealand. 

However, Eastern European cities such as Prague, Budapest, and Warsaw have encountered difficulties in recent years, affecting their residents' well-being.

As economic factors play a significant role in shaping the quality of life, individuals worldwide are reevaluating their priorities, emphasizing work-life balance and the suitability of their living environments, particularly concerning their families.

Lebanon News

Beirut

Mercer

Quality Of Living City

Ranking

Lebanon

Life

Middle East

LBCI Next
Towards political progress: Beirut Dialogue Forum advocates for electoral transparency
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-05

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Towards political progress: Beirut Dialogue Forum advocates for electoral transparency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-04

Divisions in Israeli leadership: The purpose of Israeli Benny Gantz's secret trip to Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Abbas: The war on the Gaza Strip is a 'genocidal war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More