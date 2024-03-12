Sources to Al-Joumhouria: New movement by the Quintet Committee

Diplomatic sources revealed to "Al-Joumhouria" that ambassadors of the Quintet Committee will continue their movement, and preparations are being made for a new movement, suggesting that this movement may be towards a new meeting between them and the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri.



Regarding the phone call French mediator Jean-Yves Le Drian made to Berri, sources told "Al-Joumhouria" that Le Drian had previously been subjected to interventions from within the "Quintet Committee" regarding his role, which is unsettling for the French.



Although the call's significance complements or aligns with the movement of the "Quintet Committee," it may also, in its main aspect, appear as a French message reflecting Paris's insistence on affirming its presence and the effectiveness of its role in all internal matters.