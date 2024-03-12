Prices soar as vegetable shortage hits Ramadan markets

Consumer markets received the month of Ramadan with a shortage of herbs and vegetables, tilting the balance towards high demand against low supply. Local agricultural production is suffering greatly this season.



Antoine Hoyek, the head of the Farmers Association, told "Al Akhbar" about a set of factors that led to this shortage. Firstly, floods hit the northern region.



Then, the ongoing war with the "Zionist enemy" in the southern region had a significant impact on winter crops.



Mohammad el-Husseini, the head of the Farmers Union in the South, added, "30 percent of protected crop owners in Lebanon have refrained from planting tomatoes and cucumbers due to high costs."



As a result, "prices are soaring," and the shortage in local production is being compensated by imports, mainly from Syria, followed by Egypt and Jordan.