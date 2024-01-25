Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

2024-01-25 | 02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
0min
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

The Israeli Army announced on Thursday its suspicion of armed infiltrators from Lebanon, prompting a swift mobilization along the shared borders.

Simultaneously, Naqoura, Dhayra, and Labbouneh are experiencing intermittent shelling.

The heightened state of alert comes as security forces respond to potential threats posed by individuals crossing into Israeli territory from the Lebanese border.

Diplomatic nexus: Saudi Ambassador Al-Bukhari spearheads talks on Presidential front
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
