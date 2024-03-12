Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

2024-03-12
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

The National News Agency reported on Tuesday that Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Warplanes

Keserwan

Lebanon

