Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned what it described as the "terrorist act" that targeted a concert hall near Moscow, Russia.



This attack resulted in the deaths of dozens of innocent victims and a large number of injuries.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement, "Lebanon reaffirms its solidarity with the Russian Federation and its absolute rejection and condemnation of this criminal act."



"Lebanon emphasizes the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring fair punishment so they can serve as a deterrent to others," it added.