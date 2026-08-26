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Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'
Middle East News
26-08-2026 | 04:39
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Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a diplomatic deal was not possible with the "savages" who rule Iran as he hailed U.S. President Donald Trump's new campaign of economic pressure.
Recounting a recent meeting with Trump, Netanyahu told an event late Tuesday that they had discussed the possibility of diplomacy with Iran and said: "I doubt, however, that an agreement can be reached with that group there, with those savages. I tell you -- an agreement cannot be reached."
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