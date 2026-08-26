US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanon News
26-08-2026 | 03:55
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US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty
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US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said Wednesday that Washington is committed to supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability following a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.

Speaking after the meeting, Issa said the United States was interested in “standing alongside Lebanon” and helping it achieve full sovereignty, adding that his positions were closely aligned with those of the grand mufti.

“We spoke about the future of Lebanon and the importance of coexistence,” Issa said. “I told him that the United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and independent country.”

Lebanon News

US

Ambassador

Michel Issa

Support

Lebanon

Sovereignty

Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
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