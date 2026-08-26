Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details

News Bulletin Reports
26-08-2026 | 12:58
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Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
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Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details

Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel has yet to decide whether Italy will join the committee overseeing implementation of its agreement with Lebanon, or whether Italian forces could replace UNIFIL troops in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has revised its approach to Hezbollah threats, amid preparations for possible operations against the group and efforts to reduce casualties among its troops.

The changes come as Israel prepares for potential operations around Ali al Taher Hill. The Israeli military has also stepped up activity in Ali al Taher, Majdal Zoun, Marwahin and other areas near Nabatieh, particularly at night, to avoid direct clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

The Israeli military leadership is also maintaining close coordination with Washington. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held talks with U.S. Air Force Chief Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, alongside Israeli Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, to assess developments across the fronts in Iran, Gaza, Syria and Lebanon and discuss future cooperation.

As Israel prepares for legislative elections and possible developments across the region, it also criticized Lebanon’s decision to grant Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Shibani a regular six-month visa, calling it a sign of what Israel described as President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s “surrender” and evidence of Lebanon’s deteriorating situation.
 

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