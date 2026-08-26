CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump

World News
26-08-2026 | 09:25
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CIA director was on &#39;semi routine&#39; mission in Moscow: Trump
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CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow was "semi-routine," implying that the intelligence chief was in the Russian capital to discuss the Ukraine war.

"He's there, very sort of semi-routine. I hate to disappoint people. We would like to see the war with Ukraine end," Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

AFP

World News

director

'semi

routine'

mission

Moscow:

Trump

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