News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
25-08-2026 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's state-owned electricity provider has begun cutting power to public institutions, municipalities and government hospitals over years of unpaid bills totaling about $258 million.
Electricité du Liban (EDL) and the Qadisha Electricity Company notified entities with outstanding debts on August 14 that they had five days to settle their accounts or face disconnection.
The deadline has now expired, and electricity cuts have begun against institutions that failed to pay or contact EDL to request additional time or agree on a repayment plan.
Among the institutions that have paid all or part of their outstanding bills are the presidency, Parliament, the Prime Minister's Office, the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Establishment, Banque du Liban (BDL), the Lebanese University, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the Lebanese army and the Internal Security Forces (ISF).
Some institutions settled their bills in full, while others made partial payments.
However, only around $26 million, or roughly 10% of the $258 million in outstanding bills, has been collected so far, leaving about 90% of the total unpaid.
Institutions that paid part of their debts were given an additional 10 days by EDL to settle the remaining amounts. Otherwise, they too face power cuts. For institutions that have made no payments, the utility has begun enforcing disconnections.
The collection effort comes as EDL seeks additional funds to purchase fuel and keep its power plants operating. Recovering years of unpaid bills could provide the utility with much-needed cash for fuel purchases and electricity generation.
The issue has also taken on greater importance amid rising fuel costs linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Lebanon's electricity tariff remains fixed at 10 cents per kilowatt-hour for the first 100 kilowatt-hours and 27 cents for consumption above that level, despite higher fuel costs.
EDL argues that every dollar collected can help finance fuel purchases, increase generation and potentially provide additional hours of electricity.
The campaign marks an unusual reversal for Lebanon, where state institutions have traditionally urged citizens to pay their electricity bills. The state-run utility is now demanding that the government itself settle its outstanding accounts.
The payments made by several major institutions could also serve as a test of whether other public entities can follow suit and settle their debts, potentially providing EDL with additional resources to improve power supply.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
EDL
Electricity
Authority
Power
Million
Bills
Next
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-06-07
Over 1.2 million people attend Pope's mass in Madrid: organisers
World News
2026-06-07
Over 1.2 million people attend Pope's mass in Madrid: organisers
0
Middle East News
2026-06-18
Israel FM says cutting contact with EU top diplomat over 'apartheid' remarks
Middle East News
2026-06-18
Israel FM says cutting contact with EU top diplomat over 'apartheid' remarks
0
World News
2026-06-30
Over 1 million migrants apply for Spain's mass regularisation: PM
World News
2026-06-30
Over 1 million migrants apply for Spain's mass regularisation: PM
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-23
Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
Lebanon News
2026-07-23
Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-24
Pressure mounts around Ali al-Taher: Israel seeks to justify continued occupation of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-24
Pressure mounts around Ali al-Taher: Israel seeks to justify continued occupation of South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-23
LBCI celebrates 41 years: From the generation that built its legacy to the one writing its next chapter
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-23
LBCI celebrates 41 years: From the generation that built its legacy to the one writing its next chapter
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Israeli military says it will pursue every successor of Iran's Khamenei
Middle East News
2026-03-08
Israeli military says it will pursue every successor of Iran's Khamenei
0
World News
2026-07-17
Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires
World News
2026-07-17
Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires
0
World News
2026-03-20
Ukraine deploys units to five Middle East countries to intercept drones
World News
2026-03-20
Ukraine deploys units to five Middle East countries to intercept drones
0
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Khamenei says US 'will not succeed' in destroying Iran as talks start
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:43
Lebanon and Syria discuss port and railway links to boost economic integration
Lebanon News
07:43
Lebanon and Syria discuss port and railway links to boost economic integration
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
3
World News
06:18
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations: NYT
World News
06:18
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations: NYT
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
5
World News
05:50
Pakistan and Iran made 'significant progress' in talks on conflict, minister says
World News
05:50
Pakistan and Iran made 'significant progress' in talks on conflict, minister says
6
World News
07:58
Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop
World News
07:58
Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop
7
World News
06:01
Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes
World News
06:01
Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More