News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Lebanon News
26-08-2026 | 13:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal visited Italy from Aug. 24 to 26 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Gen. Luciano Portolano, for talks focused on military cooperation and developments in Lebanon.
Haykal began the official visit by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument in Rome before visiting the headquarters of the Italian Armed Forces at the Defense Ministry, where he received an official welcome from Portolano.
The two commanders, joined by members of their respective military delegations, discussed the latest developments and ways to strengthen cooperation between the Lebanese and Italian armies.
Portolano stressed that Lebanon’s stability is a strategic priority for Italy and praised the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
He also emphasized the importance of supporting the Lebanese Army given its central role in maintaining security and stability.
The talks also covered the role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in which Italy has a contingent, as well as Italy’s bilateral military mission in Lebanon (MIBIL) and the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon (MTC4L). The two sides also discussed Italy’s vision and potential role in the period following UNIFIL.
Heikal thanked Portolano for Italy’s continued support for the Lebanese Army.
During the visit, Haykal also received a phone call from Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was outside the country and reaffirmed Italy’s support for the Lebanese Army’s efforts.
Haykal separately met Italian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Riccardo Guariglia and Director General for Political and Security Affairs Ambassador Cecilia Piccioni at the ministry.
He also met Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who stressed the need to establish peace in Lebanon and praised the Lebanese Army’s role in safeguarding the country’s security.
The visit concluded with a tour of an Italian military industry facility, where Heikal was briefed on its operations and advanced technologies.
Lebanon’s Ambassador to Italy Carla Jazzar also hosted a dinner in Heikal’s honor at the Lebanese Embassy, attended by Lebanese and Italian officials and figures.
Lebanon News
Commander
visits
Italy
discuss
military
cooperation
post-UNIFIL
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-04
Lebanese Army Commander, UNIFIL chief discuss security cooperation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-07-04
Lebanese Army Commander, UNIFIL chief discuss security cooperation in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-10
Lebanese Army commander concludes visit to Pakistan, discusses security and defense cooperation
Lebanon News
2026-06-10
Lebanese Army commander concludes visit to Pakistan, discusses security and defense cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
France's Macron, Lebanon's Aoun discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements and ceasefire
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
France's Macron, Lebanon's Aoun discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements and ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-22
President Aoun’s Rome visit: Italy offers readiness to help as post-UNIFIL plans remain unclear
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-22
President Aoun’s Rome visit: Italy offers readiness to help as post-UNIFIL plans remain unclear
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
0
Lebanon News
03:55
US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:55
US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-20
Qatar's energy boss says he had warned of dangers of provoking Iran
Middle East News
2026-03-20
Qatar's energy boss says he had warned of dangers of provoking Iran
0
World News
2026-05-14
Trump says Xi offered help to open Hormuz, vowed not to arm Iran
World News
2026-05-14
Trump says Xi offered help to open Hormuz, vowed not to arm Iran
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Iran president says Lebanon truce a key condition for ending war: media
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Iran president says Lebanon truce a key condition for ending war: media
0
Middle East News
2026-01-07
Yemeni separatists say lost contact with delegation in Riyadh
Middle East News
2026-01-07
Yemeni separatists say lost contact with delegation in Riyadh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:55
US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:55
US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
3
World News
09:25
CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump
World News
09:25
CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump
4
Middle East News
04:39
Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'
Middle East News
04:39
Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'
5
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
6
Middle East News
09:06
Reuters source: Final details still pending on Oman-Iran Hormuz deal
Middle East News
09:06
Reuters source: Final details still pending on Oman-Iran Hormuz deal
7
World News
10:31
Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
World News
10:31
Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case
8
Middle East News
09:30
Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive
Middle East News
09:30
Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More