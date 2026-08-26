Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role

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26-08-2026 | 13:37
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Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
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Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal visited Italy from Aug. 24 to 26 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Gen. Luciano Portolano, for talks focused on military cooperation and developments in Lebanon.

Haykal began the official visit by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument in Rome before visiting the headquarters of the Italian Armed Forces at the Defense Ministry, where he received an official welcome from Portolano.

The two commanders, joined by members of their respective military delegations, discussed the latest developments and ways to strengthen cooperation between the Lebanese and Italian armies.

Portolano stressed that Lebanon’s stability is a strategic priority for Italy and praised the longstanding friendship between the two countries. 

He also emphasized the importance of supporting the Lebanese Army given its central role in maintaining security and stability.

The talks also covered the role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in which Italy has a contingent, as well as Italy’s bilateral military mission in Lebanon (MIBIL) and the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon (MTC4L). The two sides also discussed Italy’s vision and potential role in the period following UNIFIL.

Heikal thanked Portolano for Italy’s continued support for the Lebanese Army.

During the visit, Haykal also received a phone call from Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was outside the country and reaffirmed Italy’s support for the Lebanese Army’s efforts.

Haykal separately met Italian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Riccardo Guariglia and Director General for Political and Security Affairs Ambassador Cecilia Piccioni at the ministry.

He also met Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who stressed the need to establish peace in Lebanon and praised the Lebanese Army’s role in safeguarding the country’s security.

The visit concluded with a tour of an Italian military industry facility, where Heikal was briefed on its operations and advanced technologies.

Lebanon’s Ambassador to Italy Carla Jazzar also hosted a dinner in Heikal’s honor at the Lebanese Embassy, attended by Lebanese and Italian officials and figures.

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Commander

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Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
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