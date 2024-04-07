News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-07 | 00:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
Israel launched air strikes on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon early on Sunday, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters, a few hours after armed group Hezbollah said it had downed an Israeli drone over Lebanon.
The sources said that the Israeli attack targeted a training camp belonging to Hezbollah in Janta village, near the border with Syria.
One of the strikes was aimed at the town of Safri, near the eastern city of Baalbek, the sources said, adding that no casualties were reported.
Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern border since Oct. 8, a day after Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that has led to escalating regional tensions.
The Iran-backed group claimed responsibility for downing an Israeli drone earlier on Saturday.
"The drone belonging to the Israeli army, which was shot down by the Islamic resistance fighters over Lebanese territory on the evening of Saturday, April 6, 2024, is of type Hermes 900," Hezbollah said in a statement.
The Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said the drone crashed in Lebanese territory after being hit by a surface-to-air missile. The incident is under investigation, he added in a post on X.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Strike
Hezbollah
Syria
Missile
Next
Health Ministry's medical care head to LBCI: If hospitals targeted as in Gaza, we will face a crisis
Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-06
Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-06
Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:12
Health Ministry's medical care head to LBCI: If hospitals targeted as in Gaza, we will face a crisis
Lebanon News
04:12
Health Ministry's medical care head to LBCI: If hospitals targeted as in Gaza, we will face a crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-06
Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-06
Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-27
Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds
World News
2023-07-27
Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-09
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
2024-01-09
Lebanon in the middle of war
0
World News
2024-03-25
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
World News
2024-03-25
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:09
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
2
Middle East News
08:41
Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress
Middle East News
08:41
Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa
7
Middle East News
04:22
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
Middle East News
04:22
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More