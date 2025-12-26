Fourteen injured in Japan after stabbing, liquid spray attack

Fourteen people were injured in a stabbing attack in a factory in central Japan during which an unspecified liquid was also sprayed, an emergency services official said on Friday.



"Fourteen people are subject to transportation by emergency services," Tomoharu Sugiyama, a firefighting department official in the city of Mishima, Shizuoka region, told AFP.



He said a call was received at about 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) from a nearby rubber factory saying "five or six people were stabbed by someone" and that a "spray-like liquid" had also been used. Japanese media reported that a person was already in custody.



AFP



