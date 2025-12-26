Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

0min
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

The proposed financial gap bill is expected to face opposition from ten of the 22 ministers present at the Cabinet session, according to sources.

Those opposing the bill reportedly include three ministers from the Lebanese Forces—after Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji left for a prior engagement—three ministers from the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo, Justice Minister Adel Nassar, Information Minister Paul Morcos, Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj, and Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bayrakdarian. Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh was absent from the session.

A source said the vote on the bill will be held by a majority of those present.

