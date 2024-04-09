George Okais to LBCI: Asserting our right to doubt until truth emerges on Pascal Sleiman's death

2024-04-09 | 04:49
George Okais to LBCI: Asserting our right to doubt until truth emerges on Pascal Sleiman&#39;s death
2min
George Okais to LBCI: Asserting our right to doubt until truth emerges on Pascal Sleiman's death

Member of the "Strong Republic" bloc, MP George Okais, asserted the resilience of Pascal Sleiman's wife, highlighting her decisive stance. 

"She did not express any desire for revenge or retaliation; instead, she affirmed that we are the children of hope and resurrection," Okais stated.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized, "It is our right to describe the reality and the facts in the manner we find appropriate."

Okais stated, "As long as we have not been faced with a comprehensive narrative convincing us that Pascal was killed for reasons other than political, we have the right to doubt until the truth is revealed."

In addition, he cautioned against oversimplifying the conflict, rejecting the notion of it being a religious battle.

"We warn against portraying the battle as a 'battle between Christians and Shiites.' Rather, it is a battle between Hezbollah's policy, its overshadowing of the state, usurping its decision-making, and the sovereignty," he stressed.

Addressing concerns over accusations, Okais clarified that the Lebanese Forces did not accuse any party; "we termed it a 'political crime.'" 

Furthermore, he emphasized that Lebanon's recovery hinges on "the return of Syrians to Syria and Hezbollah's adherence to Lebanese legitimacy."

Highlighting the misuse of illegal weapons, Okais remarked, "Illegal weapons have been used to obstruct and control areas, undermining the state's authority."

He also demanded truth and justice for victims. He asserted, "We want the truth about the killing of Pascal Sleiman, Lokman Slim, Elias Al-Hasrouni, Joe Bejjani, and all others who have been killed since 2005."

Responding to Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's recent speech, Okais said, "We did not accuse anyone, but the words spoken on Monday were a waste of the blood of all the Lebanese Forces' members and all the Kataeb members."

"I hold the state responsible for our security due to this threatening tone," he continued.
 

