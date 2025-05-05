News
ICJ throws out Sudan genocide case against UAE
World News
05-05-2025 | 09:39
ICJ throws out Sudan genocide case against UAE
The top United Nations court on Monday threw out Sudan's case against the United Arab Emirates over alleged complicity in genocide during the brutal Sudanese civil war.
Sudan had taken the UAE to the International Court of Justice, saying its alleged support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was contributing to a genocide -- accusations strongly denied by the Emiratis.
However, the ICJ said it "manifestly lacked" jurisdiction to rule on the case and threw out the case.
AFP
