High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions

News Bulletin Reports
07-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
LBCI
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
3min
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
 
Ending the war in Gaza and securing humanitarian aid access topped the agenda on the first day of negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Qatar over a potential hostage deal.

The morning session concluded without results but with significant optimism that an agreement could be reached within 24 hours or by the end of the week.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said the remaining disputes were bridgeable, with progress depending on how flexible each side is and on the level of pressure exerted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, deep divisions continue within Israel.

Some cabinet ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition have threatened to resign if a ceasefire is agreed upon. At the same time, families of the Israeli hostages are pushing for a comprehensive deal.

Ahead of his meeting with President Trump in Washington, Netanyahu signaled that he had authorized the Israeli delegation in Doha to discuss issues previously rejected by Tel Aviv. 

However, some Israeli officials believe Netanyahu ultimately intends to reject Hamas' proposed changes to preserve his coalition.

The Israeli military has also weighed in, asserting that achieving both a hostage deal and the elimination of Hamas is unrealistic. 

Military officials urged political leaders to pursue an agreement without abandoning the long-term goal of weakening Hamas, which they say has not yet been defeated—despite Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir declaring that the group is "already dead."

This is the backdrop as Netanyahu arrives at the White House to meet with Trump, facing a choice between continuing the war in Gaza or reshaping the Middle East in a way that strengthens Israel’s strategic position.

Regarding Iran, Netanyahu is expected to frame recent developments as a major victory, aiming to secure continued Israeli air operations in Iranian airspace—similar to the operational freedom Israel maintains in Lebanon. 

He is expected to argue that this is necessary to preempt any Iranian efforts to enhance its nuclear capabilities.
 

