News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
News Bulletin Reports
07-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Ending the war in Gaza and securing humanitarian aid access topped the agenda on the first day of negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Qatar over a potential hostage deal.
The morning session concluded without results but with significant optimism that an agreement could be reached within 24 hours or by the end of the week.
Sources familiar with the negotiations said the remaining disputes were bridgeable, with progress depending on how flexible each side is and on the level of pressure exerted by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, deep divisions continue within Israel.
Some cabinet ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition have threatened to resign if a ceasefire is agreed upon. At the same time, families of the Israeli hostages are pushing for a comprehensive deal.
Ahead of his meeting with President Trump in Washington, Netanyahu signaled that he had authorized the Israeli delegation in Doha to discuss issues previously rejected by Tel Aviv.
However, some Israeli officials believe Netanyahu ultimately intends to reject Hamas' proposed changes to preserve his coalition.
The Israeli military has also weighed in, asserting that achieving both a hostage deal and the elimination of Hamas is unrealistic.
Military officials urged political leaders to pursue an agreement without abandoning the long-term goal of weakening Hamas, which they say has not yet been defeated—despite Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir declaring that the group is "already dead."
This is the backdrop as Netanyahu arrives at the White House to meet with Trump, facing a choice between continuing the war in Gaza or reshaping the Middle East in a way that strengthens Israel’s strategic position.
Regarding Iran, Netanyahu is expected to frame recent developments as a major victory, aiming to secure continued Israeli air operations in Iranian airspace—similar to the operational freedom Israel maintains in Lebanon.
He is expected to argue that this is necessary to preempt any Iranian efforts to enhance its nuclear capabilities.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Doha
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hostage
Talks
Israel
Divisions
Next
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-11
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-11
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Israel recalls senior Gaza hostage negotiators, leaves team in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Israel recalls senior Gaza hostage negotiators, leaves team in Doha
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06
No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06
No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:29
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
12:29
US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam
0
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
Middle East News
14:07
Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
Lebanon News
2025-07-03
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tom Barrack in Beirut: Lebanon submits seven pages roadmap to US envoy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
Lebanon News
05:14
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
2
Lebanon News
05:45
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
Lebanon News
05:45
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
3
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:54
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Lebanon News
09:54
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
6
Lebanon News
07:35
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
Lebanon News
07:35
Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'
7
Lebanon News
04:56
In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
Lebanon News
04:56
In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
8
Lebanon News
08:46
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
Lebanon News
08:46
Speaker Berri describes meeting with Tom Barrack as 'constructive,' emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and Hezbollah’s demands
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More