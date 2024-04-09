Justice Minster condemns killing of Pascal Sleiman, says following up on investigations

Caretaker Minister of Justice Henry Khoury condemned on Tuesday "the heinous organized crime that began with the kidnapping of citizen Pascal Sleiman and subsequently led to his death, causing pain to the entire nation, not just the district of Jbeil and Keserwan."

He extended his deepest condolences to his family members and to the Lebanese Forces party, affirming that he is closely following up on the details of the investigation with the Public Prosecution and the relevant security apparatuses to apprehend the perpetrators, regardless of their affiliation, and to impose the strictest penalties on them.