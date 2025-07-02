Ukraine military says has not been notified of any U.S. aid suspension

The Ukrainian defense ministry said Wednesday it had not received advanced notice of reductions to U.S. arms shipments and said ending Russia's invasion required "consistent" support.



"Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules for the agreed defense assistance," the ministry said in a statement.



"We emphasize that the path to ending the war lies through consistent and joint pressure on the aggressor, as well as through continued support for Ukraine," it added.



AFP