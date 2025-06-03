Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

03-06-2025 | 13:11
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
2min
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel is reportedly making significant efforts to keep Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, in her role overseeing the Lebanon file, amid fears that her removal reflects a broader policy shift by the Trump administration that could sideline officials perceived as loyal to Israel.

Described in Israel as a “figure very sympathetic to Israel and closely connected to its officials,” Ortagus had been expected to hold talks in Tel Aviv on Wednesday regarding the ceasefire agreement and the Lebanese army’s deployment. 

However, news of her removal from the Lebanon file disrupted those plans.

Some in Israel are blaming U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accusing him of personally orchestrating Ortagus’s sidelining. Israeli media also reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined a phone call from Rubio on Tuesday, citing his ongoing court testimony.

Beyond Ortagus, Israel is also concerned about the removal of the head of the Iran and Israel division at the U.S. National Security Council. The move comes amid critical internal deliberations over Iran and growing talk of a potential strike.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military is preparing a report on Hezbollah’s posture in southern Lebanon, to be presented at an expected meeting in Ras Naqoura. At the same time, officials have emphasized the gradual return to normal life in northern Israeli towns.

Military sources said that the army does not plan to stop at occupying five positions inside Lebanon. It aims to expand its deployment, with no fixed timeline for withdrawal, citing Hezbollah’s continued efforts to rebuild its capabilities and infrastructure.

