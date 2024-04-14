Cabinet to hold emergency session on Monday morning

The Caretaker Cabinet will hold an emergency session at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Grand Serail to discuss the current developments on regional and domestic levels.



The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers announced that the Caretaker Prime Minister, “in line with his constitutional duties and a sense of national responsibility, extends this invitation to all ministers to participate in the scheduled session in response to the call of national duty, especially given the delicate circumstances the country is going through.”